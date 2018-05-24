Reverend Peyton to perform at Numerica PAC June 1 Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News | Comments Off on Reverend Peyton to perform at Numerica PAC June 1 Posted by Empire Press on May 24, 2018 in All Content

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band will perform at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee on June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Bluegrass meets classic rock in this blues-based band that features low-key drums, heavy bass, washboard percussions and soulful vocals with just a dash of southern twang.

The band hails from Brown County, Indiana and is composed of the trio Reverend J. Peyton on guitar and lead vocals, Breezy Peyton on washboard and Max Senteney on drums.

Tickets are on sale for $17-$21 with discounts available for seniors and youths. For more information or to buy tickets, call 663-2787 or go to numericapac.org.