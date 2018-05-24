Rock garden is Yard of the Month

Potted cactuses take up a small area in Heiserman’s yard. (Empire Press photo/ Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The yard of Roger Heiserman at 309 W. Walnut St. has taken the May Waterville Tree Board Yard of the Month award.

Heiserman’s all-rock front yard epitomizes the concept of water-wise gardening, and is a second-time winner, also taking the award in August of 2014. Since that time, Heiserman has filled his rock yard with decorations of animals (and one human) made of horseshoes.

Heiserman started on the horseshoe decorations four years ago with a deer and a fountain. Since that time, he has made a horse, which pulls a hand plow led by a man behind. He has also made an eagle, an elk and a bear.

The larger decorations contain 600 to 700 used horseshoes welded together.

Heiserman said that his yard art attracts quite a bit of attention and comments from passersby. Many are interested in having Heiserman create a piece for them, but Heiserman, who sells rope creations, said he is not interested in selling horseshoe art. It is just too time-consuming to create each piece.

“When you tell them how many hours you have in it they just can’t believe it,” Heiserman said.

The only plants that grow in the ground in Heiserman’s yard are some evergreens. He waters these with a drip system for 10 minutes at about 5 a.m. every morning. He said that since the trees are well established now, he is considering cutting back to watering every other day, though.

As can be imagined, Heiserman keeps his water bill low. In fact, he said that he probably uses more water in his house than in his yard, even during the summer.

Heiserman also has an area of his yard that is dedicated to some potted cactuses. He brings these inside in the wintertime.

The only regular maintenance that Heiserman does with his yard is blowing out the pine needles once a year and going through and killing weeds once a year.

Waterville Tree Board members include Bruce and Cathy Clark and Dale Loebsack. They choose a Yard of the Month winner for every month between May and September. As in the past few years, this summer they will continue to focus on yards that demonstrate water conservation. Nominations for the award are accepted in town hall.