Shockers girls track and field move to state

Posted by on May 31, 2018 in All Content, Featured, Prep Track, Sports | Comments Off on Shockers girls track and field move to state

Provided photo/ Paul Katovich

The Waterville Shockers track and field participated in district competition May 18 with the girls team taking 6th overall and earning a spot in state competition. Top placings are as follows:

  • Alex Poppie, 2nd team All League
  • Liz Katovich, 1st team All League, district champion, ranked 8th in state in long jump
  • Sarah Mullen, 1st team All League, district champion, ranked 11th in State in triple jump
  • Lexi Deishl, 1st team All League, district champion in pole vault, ranked 2nd in state in pole vault

Lexi Dieshl pole vaulting in the district competition on May 18. (Provided photo/Paul Katovich)