Shockers girls track and field move to statePosted by Empire Press on May 31, 2018 in All Content, Featured, Prep Track, Sports | Comments Off on Shockers girls track and field move to state
Provided photo/ Paul Katovich
The Waterville Shockers track and field participated in district competition May 18 with the girls team taking 6th overall and earning a spot in state competition. Top placings are as follows:
- Alex Poppie, 2nd team All League
- Liz Katovich, 1st team All League, district champion, ranked 8th in state in long jump
- Sarah Mullen, 1st team All League, district champion, ranked 11th in State in triple jump
- Lexi Deishl, 1st team All League, district champion in pole vault, ranked 2nd in state in pole vault