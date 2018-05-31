Volunteers urgently needed for local nonprofit

Small Miracles, a local nonprofit located in the Wenatchee Valley, is seeking volunteers to donate one hour of their time in helping serve lunches to children in need.

Starting June 19, lunches will be served noon Monday through Thursday at over 20 locations throughout Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Rock Island, Monitor and Cashmere.

Volunteers can sign up for one hour slots from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., noon to 1 p.m. or both slots. Additional Positions for kitchen help and delivery slots are available.

The Summer Lunch program helps children who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year to fill the gap left by summer vacation. Small Miracles steps in during this time to make sure that these children have the nutrition they need when school is out.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, call 888-9495, email smallmiraclesncw@gmail.com or visit smallmiraclesncw.org/volunteer.