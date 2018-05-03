Waterville/Mansfield baseball team hands two games to Liberty Bell

The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers boys’ baseball team lost both games in a double header with the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions on April 21. The Mountain Lions won the first game 13-4. In spite of the loss, Shocker pitcher Tristen Marden threw nine strikeouts and Jacob Stibal hit a solo home run.

The score of their second loss was 6-2 with Jacob Stibal pitching. “Starter Stibal and relief pitcher Ethan Petersen came in and did a good job of mixing up pitches,” Coach Cody Brunner said of his players. Cody Deshazer hit a solo home run in the second game.

Coach Brunner said, “I thought that we came out mentally flat today until about halfway through the second game and we started playing more of Shocker baseball. We have been preaching about being aggressive at the plate and it was good seeing guys doing that.”