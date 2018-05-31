Waterville Town Council: Rainier Street irrigation line now in use

The Waterville School and Waterville Cemetery have begun to use water supplied by the irrigation line installed along Rainier Street last summer. The town council learned about the progress of the project at its regular May 21 meeting.

Council approved Pay Estimate No. 4, in the amount of $2,585 for electrical work on the project that was completed last fall but could not be tested until this spring. Council also approved Change Order No. 3 for a manual override that enables the fill station to be used manually when necessary. The cost of the override will be $526.

In other matters council members did not approve a license agreement that would have allowed the NCW Fair to use an outdated well behind the fairgrounds. The town no longer has the water rights for the well and cannot sell the water. The water is not potable, and having the well in use could expose the town to liability if someone should consume it. Also council members and town staff do not feel that the town is in the position to give away water.

A public hearing was held to hear comment regarding a one-year moratorium on cryptocurrency operations that the council adopted in April. Several members of the public made comments on issues involved with such operations, including electricity use and the secrecy that has been involved in some of the operations.

Mayor Royal DeVaney said that he plans to have the topic on the agenda regularly until the council is able to make a decision on a long-term cryptocurrency policy. DeVaney also said that he plans to have a representative from the Douglas County PUD attend a future meeting, so that the town and the PUD can work on coordinating their approach.

Council members approved crediting two residential accounts for water overages incurred during the winter months due to leaks that the customers did not know about. The account of Tyson Suppes was credited for $52.14 and the account of Anayeli Sanchez was credited for $308.10. The two customers will be responsible for fixing the leaks and paying any extra charges incurred until the leaks are fixed.

Link Board member Joyce Huber reported that there will be some changes to routes 20, 26, and 21 that will be effective July 1. The changes will involve Route 25 during the school year in that the bus will travel to Orondo School in the afternoon before heading to East Wenatchee and Wenatchee. Link will also begin issuing a reduced fair day pass to eliminate the burden of an additional transfer that will be needed for some riders from Euclid Avenue to Olds Station.

The board authorized a contract for construction of the Leavenworth Park and Ride lot.

The board is planning to pull the five original electrical buses out of service because of difficulties in their operation. They plan to move toward retiring the buses early and surplusing them.

Electrical buses purchased from BYD more recently will remain in operation.

Chelan-Douglas Board of Health member Jill Thompson said that the board had discussed that this is Hepatitis Awareness Month and that people of the baby boomer generation should talk with their doctors about being tested for Hepatitis C. Members of this generation have the highest incidence of the disease. Thompson also reported that electric benefit transfer (EBT) cards can be used at farmers’ markets.

Utility Superintendent Marty Ramin reported that on May 22 he would post notices advising residents that the town would administer pesticide to kill mosquitoes as soon as weather conditions allow. Ramin said he would apply the pesticide with the town fogger around 10 p.m. to avoid affecting beneficial insects.

DeVaney reported that lifeguard training has been scheduled. The 2018 lifeguard staff will include assistant managers Brooke Simmons and Riley Voie; experienced lifeguards Sarah Mullen and Jadyn Weber and first-year lifeguards Jaylen Hope and Evan Simmons.

The town pool is scheduled to open on June 18.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 4.