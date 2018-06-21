Amateur radio operators to host Field Day Posted by Communities, East Wenatchee, News, Recreation | Comments Off on Amateur radio operators to host Field Day Posted by Empire Press on Jun 21, 2018 in All Content

EAST WENATCHEE — The Apple City Amateur Radio Club will hold its annual Field Day June 23-24 at Kenroy Park, 700 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee.

Field Day is an on-the-air event where more than 40,000 amateur radio operators throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public locations to demonstrate amateur radio’s science, skill and service to communities and the nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach and technical skills all in one event, according to the Amateur Radio Relay League organization. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933.

The local Field Day event will begin at 11 a.m. June 23 and continue until 11 a.m. June 24. It is open to the public and club members will be available to discuss and demonstrate amateur radio operations.

For more information, contact Douglas Gardner at (509) 630-5940, email applecityarc@gmail.com or visit the club’s website at applecityarc.com.