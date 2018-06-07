Area Genealogy Society meets June 11 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Area Genealogy Society meets June 11 Posted by Empire Press on Jun 7, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society will hold its next monthly meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. June 11 at the Douglas County PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.

A webinair by Dr. Blaine Bettinger, “The First Five Things to Do With New DNA Test Results,” will be presented.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 782-4046.

For additional information about the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society and its collections, call 888-6246 or visit wags-web.org.