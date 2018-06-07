CCC announces interest rates for June

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Commodity Credit Corporation has announced interest rates for June. The CCC borrowing rate-based charge for June is 2.250 percent, up from 2.125 percent in May.

The interest rate for crop year commodity loans less than one year disbursed during June is 3.250 percent, up from 3.125 percent in May.

Interest rates for Farm Storage Facility Loans approved for June are as follows, with change noted from May: 2.625 percent with three-year loan terms, up from 2.500; 2.875 percent with five-year loan terms, up from 2.625; 3.000 percent with seven-year loan terms, up from 2.750; 3.000 percent with 10-year loan terms, up from 2.875; and 3.000 percent with 12-year loan terms, up from 2.875.

The loan rates set forth by the CCC help to stabilize the incomes of America’s farmers and ranchers and ensure their continued operations.

Further program information is available from USDA Farm Service Agency’s Financial Management Division at (202) 772-6041.