Church hosts family game fun

WENATCHEE — Looking for some old-fashioned family fun? Pacific Crest Church is hosting another monthly game night at Pybus Market from 7 to 9 p.m. June 29.

The evening’s activities will include a variety of board games and card games. Have a favorite game from home? Bring it along. Family game night is open to all ages and there is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.