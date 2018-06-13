Douglas County Republicans looking for interim sheriff nominees Posted by Communities, Government, News | Comments Off on Douglas County Republicans looking for interim sheriff nominees Posted by Empire Press on Jun 13, 2018 in All Content

EAST WENATCHEE — The Douglas County Republican Central Committee is accepting applications for candidates wanting to serve as interim Douglas County sheriff until the end of the year.

Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal announced late last month that he was moving up his retirement from law enforcement by about six months to June 30.

The office of sheriff is a partisan position so Douglas County Republicans, Gjesdal’s party, will have some say in his replacement. Douglas County Republican Precinct Committee Officers are scheduled to meet June 23 to qualify three Republican candidates for the sheriff vacancy. These candidates will be forwarded to the Douglas County Commission for review and an interim sheriff will be selected from that trio.

Interested candidates should send a letter of interest and resume to dcrccemail@gmail.com.

Douglas County sheriff is up for election this year. Undersheriff Kevin Morris and East Wenatchee police office Leeon Leyde have filed for office.