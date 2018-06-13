Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

June 1

Waterville, theft: Waterville Cemetery, a pot of flowers worth $25 was taken from the cemetery. There are no suspects.

June 4

Rimrock, burglary: 4100 block of Tumbleweed Way, the door of a fifth-wheel was pried open and two storage sheds were broken into. An air unit and other items that have not yet been itemized were taken.

June 5

Bridgeport Bar, scam: a man called claiming to be an attorney from New Jersey and told a resident that his or her grandson was in jail and needed $6,000 bail. The caller said he would send someone to pick up the money. The resident contacted the grandson and found that he was not in jail.

Waterville, burglary: Road B SW and Road 3 SW, a shop door was broken open and between $5,000 and $7,000 worth of power tools were taken. Also a tool box containing about $4,000 worth of hand tools was taken. There are no suspects.

June 6

Bridgeport, trespass: 800 block of Fairview Avenue, someone reported trespassing on the property of an absent neighbor. The deputy was not able to contact the property owner to determine if the people were allowed there.