Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

June 8

Waterville, graffiti: 1700 block of W. Baseline Road, a 4 foot-by-8 foot campaign sign was vandalized with a marker.

Bridgeport, burglary: 800 block of Fairview Avenue , a homeowner’s front door was damaged. Nothing was found missing inside or outside the house.

June 10

Orondo, theft: Marcus J. Griggs Orchards, a business iPhone used to keep track of picker buckets was taken. There are two suspects, who are being contacted regarding the missing phone.

June 11

Orondo, vehicle prowl: 100 block Orondo School Road, two Orondo school buses were prowled over the weekend. A battery was removed from one bus and left on the ground near the bus. Someone had attempted to remove the battery from the other bus. The sheriff’s office is working with the school district to improve security at the location.

Waterville, theft: Badger Mountain Ski Hill, there has been an ongoing issue of theft of timber in the Vista Hut area. Multiple trees were found chopped down and some lumber was still left on the ground. There is a suspect.

June 12

Orondo, injury accident: 400 block of Brays Landing Road, a 1998 Honda Civic was driven off the roadway and flipped onto its roof. Jesus Severiano-Soto, 25, of Orondo, was found by responders outside of the vehicle. It was determined that speed was the contributing cause of the accident and that alcohol was involved. Severiano-Soto was transported to Central Washington Hospital, where he was cited for DUI.

June 13

Palisades, theft: 300 block of Palisades Road, a former employee was found to have taken cherries from a tree and was selling them. The employee was contacted and arrangements were made for him to pay for the cherries. The orchard owner decided not to press charges.

June 14

Mansfield, theft: 2000 block of Road K N.E., two solar panels were taken from a well site over the past couple of days. Footprints and fresh tire tracks were located in the area. The cost of the panels is estimated at $2,000 and the cost of installation at about $250. There are no suspects.