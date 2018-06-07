Erratics chapter to meet June 12 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Erratics chapter to meet June 12 Posted by Empire Press on Jun 7, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. June 12 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St.

Sandi Doughton, award-winning science writer for the Seattle Times and author of “Full Rip 9.0: The Next Big Earthquake in the Pacific Northwest,” will present the program “Shake, Rattle & Rebound.”

The meeting is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit iafi.org or hugefloods.com.