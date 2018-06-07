Graduation time at Waterville

Waterville High School’s Class of 2018. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

 

Commencement ceremonies were held June 2 for the members of Waterville High School’s Class of 2018.

This issue includes coverage of the May 22 baccalaureate service, the Crimson Sports Awards also held May 22, and the Senior Awards night held May 30. Class members also reflect on their years in Waterville Schools and provide a glimpse into their future plans.

Suzanne Robinson’s coverage of Waterville High School’s commencement ceremonies will be published in next week’s Empire Press.

 

Empire Press photo/James Robinson
Junior high teacher Kelly Hinderer speaks to the Class of 2018 and those attending Waterville High School’s commencement cermonies on June 2.

 

Empire Press photo/James Robinson
Families and friends attend June 2 commencement ceremonies at Waterville High School gymnasium.

 

Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal
Waterville High School graduates celebrate following ceremonies June 2.