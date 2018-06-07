Graduation time at Waterville

Waterville High School’s Class of 2018. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

Commencement ceremonies were held June 2 for the members of Waterville High School’s Class of 2018.

This issue includes coverage of the May 22 baccalaureate service, the Crimson Sports Awards also held May 22, and the Senior Awards night held May 30. Class members also reflect on their years in Waterville Schools and provide a glimpse into their future plans.

Suzanne Robinson’s coverage of Waterville High School’s commencement ceremonies will be published in next week’s Empire Press.