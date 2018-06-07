Have a wild time at the Merc’s summer camp Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Have a wild time at the Merc’s summer camp Posted by Empire Press on Jun 7, 2018 in All Content

TWISP — The Merc Theater has opened registration for its 2018 musical theater summer camp.

Campers will learn backstage fundamentals and train in acting, singing and dancing during the week-long program as they prepare for live performances of Disney’s The Lion King.

Kids will be split into two groups with 11-14 year-olds meeting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8-10 year-olds meeting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Registration costs $250 for kids 11-14 or $200 for kids 8-10. A $75 non-refundable deposit is due at registration. Scholarships may be available.

Final performances will take place 5 p.m. Aug. 10 and 3 p.m. Aug. 11 for the older kids, and 4 p.m. Aug. 10 and 2 p.m. Aug. 11 for the younger group. Performances are free to attend and open to the public.

For more information or to register, contact Missi Smith at 997-7529.