It’s a day for the dogs on June 30 Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on It’s a day for the dogs on June 30 Posted by Empire Press on Jun 28, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The focus is on the local canine population with an event just for them. Dog Days of Summer: A Family Show is back for another year at the Town Toyota Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 30.

Dog Days of Summer is fun and educational for the whole family. Activities will include an animal pet clinic, obedience and agility training, rally events, kids activities, caricature artists and an opportunity to meet different breeds of dogs provided by the Wenatchee Kennel Club. Vendors will also give out samples and information. Well-behaved dogs are welcome but they must be on a leash.

Admission is free although some activities will require ticket purchase.

For more information, visit towntoyotacenter.com.