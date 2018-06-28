Almost time for Waterville Days

Mayor Royal DeVaney in the town’s first fire truck from 1936 during last year’s Waterville Days parade. (Empire Press file photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Linda Barta

Empire Press Editor

WATERVILLE — It’s time for two days of good times for young and old at Waterville Days July 6-7.

The festivities will begin Friday with the annual spaghetti feed in Pioneer Park from 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by Douglas County Fire District 1 volunteer firefighters. The meal will include pasta, garlic bread, salad and beverages.

On Friday evening there will also be a decorating station set up from 6 to 8 p.m. for kids to prepare for Saturday’s parade.

On Saturday, be prepared to sit back and enjoy a day full of fun.

Arts and crafts vendors will be in the park beginning at 9 a.m. Food concessions will also be set up offering a wide variety of fare including hamburgers by the Waterville Lions Club, and pie and ice cream from the Federated Church Guild. There will be live entertainment throughout the day, including Waterville’s own Jumpers Flats performing Saturday afternoon. The band is scheduled to open for BlackHawk at the NCW Fair in August.

A raffle drawing will be held with tickets on sale at the Waterville Mainstreet Association table in the park.

The Waterville Rollers Car Club Antique & Classic Car Show will also be held throughout the day on the south side of the park. Sign-in begins at 8 a.m., with awards announced at 3 p.m.

The annual Thin Air 5K Race, beginning at 8 a.m., will start and end at the park with a route taking in views of area wheat fields as well as the distant Cascade Mountain Range. Proceeds from the race will benefit Waterville Youth Sports. For information about the race or to register, visit racewire.com/register.php?id=8863.

The horseshoe tournament, a longtime Waterville Days tradition, starts at 9 a.m. in the park with opportunities for everyone to compete. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

The annual quilt show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at United Lutheran Church. In past years, many quilters from Waterville and outlying communities have brought their work to Waterville Days to display in the show.

A festival wouldn’t be complete without a parade and Waterville Days has the best! This year’s parade begins at 11 a.m. and will travel through downtown along Highway 2. The parade promises to be a great mix of participants from families, businesses and organizations.

The theme for the Kids Zone this year is Treasure Island. Activities will focus on physical exercise, fun and engagement. These will include an inflatable house, a treasure hunt from 1 to 3 p.m., games and more.

Admission to Waterville Days is free and parking is also free.

For more information, visit watervillewashington.org/wdays/index.html.

See you there!