Lane receives award from ESD

WENATCHEE — Howard Lane of Waterville was one of several area community leaders and educators honored during the North Central Educational Service District’s 13th annual Friend of Children/Regional Board of the Year banquet May 10.

Lane was nominated by Waterville School District Superintendent Cathi Nelson.

“Howard Lane is a true ‘friend of children’… His unselfish commitment to our community of learners truly inspires each of us to find little ways to make a difference in the life of a child that we may not have thought of before Howard began his work here … watching our students thrive under his mentorship and tutoring continues to inspire us to find our ‘greatness’ too,” Nelson said at the presentation.

Others honored were Fern Blaylock, for her volunteer work at Lake Roosevelt Elementary School; John Prescott, for his volunteer work with Cashmere Cares, the Mission Creek Community Club and the Vale Elementary School Community Volunteer group; Maria Barnes, for her work with the Kenroy Elementary School PTO for the last 14 years; and Travis Farrar, director of the Chelan Teen Center.

The Okanogan School District Board of Directors was selected as Regional Board of the Year.

The awards are the highest honor given annually by the North Central ESD to educators and community members who have showed a lasting commitment to children in the communities represented by the districts within North Central ESD’s four-county region, according to a news release.

The Friend of Children Award, later renamed the “Gene Sharratt Friend of Children Award,” was created in 1992.