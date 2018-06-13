Masons honor outstanding juniors

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Members of Badger Mountain Masonic Lodge held their annual Outstanding Junior Achievement Awards ceremony on May 16 at the Masonic Lodge in Waterville.

All juniors at Waterville and Mansfield high schools are eligible to apply for the awards. The awards program provides each applicant the opportunity to practice the scholarship application process for his or her upcoming senior year of high school. The competition for these awards is very tough and the students honored this year are very worthy winners.

Waterville’s Junior Boy of the Year was Travis Prey and Junior Girl of the Year was Ali Mires. The other two finalists were Colin Poppie, and Cithlali Chavez. Mansfield’s Junior Boy of the Year was awarded to David McDonald.

Waterville Superintendent Cathi Nelson was Teacher of the Year and was thanked for her many dedicated years of service at Waterville. Jody Flaget was awarded Teacher of the Year at Mansfield.

Jaclyn Bayless, daughter of Ricard Bayless (math teacher, athletic director and graduation specialist in Mansfield), was the speaker. She spoke of how living in a small town provides a unique perspective while pursuing the next steps in life and to always embrace opportunities that come along “as you never know where they will take you.”

A dessert reception followed the ceremony.