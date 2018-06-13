Morley adjusts to job as NCW Fair manager

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Carolyn Morley, a 2007 Waterville High School graduate, has been serving as NCW Fair manager since May 16. She is being assisted in the transition by Ed Daling, a former fair manager, who served as interim fair manager several times over the past two years while the fair searched for a permanent manager.

Daling will continue as maintenance director at least through this year’s fair.

Morley comes from Bonaventure Senior Living of East Wenatchee where she most recently served as executive director.

She and her husband, Travis Morley, who is a Marine Corps veteran and Douglas County sheriff’s deputy, have been living in Waterville since December. Their daughter, Ava, is a kindergartner at Waterville School.

Asked what motivated her to apply for the position, Morley said that the marketing aspect of the job interested her, since that was a key part of her work for Bonaventure, as well as her previous work experiences. Also, Morley said the success of the fair is very important to her.

Morley remembers coming to the fair every year as a child and she wants this to be a part of her daughter’s life, too.

“The opportunity to make (the fair) better was very interesting to me,” Morley said.

Morley said that the goals that she, the fair board and other staff will be focusing on in the next few years are to get good entertainment for children, to grow the sponsorship program and to expand the year-around use of the community hall.

The goal of expanding sponsorship received a strong boost when the fair received a check for $5,000 from Waste Management on May 23. The waste disposal company has pledged to provide $5,000 each year for four years.

Morley said the funds will be used to provide entertainment.

Morley said that her work as fair manager is quite different than her work at Bonaventure, but she is adjusting well. She begins the process of learning what needs to happen month-by-month to make the fair a success. Morley said that she has a good handle on the sponsorship aspect of the fair because of her marketing background. She is less confident about the agricultural aspects.

Morley never showed animals as a child, so it may take her a season or two to learn the ins and outs of this aspect of the fair.

Morley looks forward to being involved in the community. She is a member of the Waterville Shocker Booster Club. An avid athlete in her school years, Morley has coached junior high and high school volleyball for Waterville School, as well as junior high volleyball for Orondo School. She said she may get involved in coaching again, depending on her winter workload.