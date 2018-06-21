NCW Fair entertainment is taking shape

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

NCW Fair staff members have been busy working on the lineup of entertainment for this year’s fair.

Fair Manager Carolyn Morley told the fair board at their June 14 meeting that entertainment for children will include a new bouncy house company called Jumps R Us. The company will be at the fair all four days and will sell wrist bands for access to the bouncy houses to make it more economical for families.

Also, the fair has obtained a petting zoo called Zoo 2 U with exotic animals and horse rides. The petting zoo will be free and the horse rides will be available for a fee.

Kids Day will be Saturday, Aug. 25. There will be multiple booths and entertainment opportunities set up for children on that day.

Other entertainment during the fair will include L-Bow the Clown with clown performance and face painting, Chainsaw Jack with carving demonstrations and hypnotist Jerry Harris.

Some of the music groups, in addition to the BlackHawk grandstand show Aug. 24, will include Jumpers Flats, the Missy G Band and the Hometown Hooligans.

The theme of this year’s fair is “Country Pride, County Wide.”

The fair board discussed its stall fee structure and voted to make some changes. The fee will change to an animal fee. There will be a charge of $15 for each large animal. The charge for poultry, rabbits and cavies will be $5 per exhibitor per type of animal (poultry, rabbits and cavies). The charge for the smaller animals is new. Fair board members wanted to set a fee for these animals, but wanted to avoid making the charge burdensome for families who bring multiple small animals. As before, there will be no charge for dogs since they do not require bedding and do not stay overnight.

Fair board members and others are working on final edits to the premium book. The poster for this year’s fair has been designed and reflects the goal of the fair to be an attractive place for family fun and discovery.

The fair still has a good many smaller RV and camping spots available. Charge for the spots is $80 for the weekend. Dry camping is $20 for the weekend. Reservations can be made by calling the fair office at 745-8480.

Fair board members discussed the driving range located on the west side of Monroe Street across from the fair office. People pay $50 a year to use the driving range. The number of members, however, has dwindled to just two. The fair board decided that either they will need to attract more members or convert the area to a different use.

The fair is having good success with sponsorship. New sponsors include Town Toyota, NW Farm Credit Service, Children’s Dentistry of Wenatchee and Waste Management.

The fair received approval from the Department of Agriculture for building an open air cover for the show ring. A grant in the amount of $44,839 has been awarded.

The fair board decided to increase rates for season and exhibitor tickets. Season tickets will increase by $4, and will be $20 per adult and $14 per student or senior. Exhibitor tickets will increase by $2 and will be $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. The daily rates will remain the same.

Board members discussed overcrowding in the goat exhibit. They considered limiting the exhibit to residents of Douglas and Chelan counties, but decided that they will give priority to residents from these two counties and allow others on a space-available basis.

The next fair board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 12 in the Community Hall.