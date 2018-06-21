New councilwoman appointed in East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE — Shayne Magdoff is the newest East Wenatchee City Council member.

The council appointed her June 12 to replace Councilwoman Sandra McCourt, who resigned in April after 14 years in office. Magdoff will serve the remainder of McCourt’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2019.

She was selected from among seven other candidates the council interviewed for the position.

Magdoff, 68, has lived in East Wenatchee for three and a half years. She is part of the Our Valley Our Future team, which plans for growth and development and works to improve the local quality of life.

She also was involved with Friends of Eastmont Pool and Parks when the group advocated for a $4 million bond to improve the Aquatic Center and Community Park playground. The proposition passed in 2016.

— From The Wenatchee World