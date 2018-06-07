News From Our Past

From the pages of The Wenatchee (Daily) World and the Douglas County Empire Press

100 years ago — 1918

Larry Coonan yesterday bought the William Sylvester 320-acre ranch on the southside for $11,000.

Directors were elected during a meeting of the stockholders of the Waterville Railway Co. They are J.C. Brennesholtz, M.H. Davison, L.C. Knemeyer, William Zimmerman and John Hanna. Officers are Hanna, president; Zimmerman, vice president and superintendent of construction; Davison, secretary; and Knemeyer, treasurer.

50 years ago — 1968

The Brewster Chamber of Commerce announced that the Carnegie Medal, a national award for heroism, will be presented to 20-year-old Danny Nelson. Nelson is being honored for saving the life of a young bog in a house fire in Brewster last year.

Melinda Mickelson, 16, of East Wenatchee, Washington state secretary of Future Homemakers of America, will take a leading role during the annual state meeting this weekend in Olympia. Mickelson will help administer activities planned for over 350 FHA members expected to attend. She is a junior at Eastmont High School.

25 years ago — 1993

A community dream will finally become a reality Saturday as members of the Complete the Loop Coalition and Douglas County Parks and Recreation break ground for the new Eastside riverfront trail. The 4½-mile trail will complete an 11-mile loop along the Columbia River, stretching from the Odabashian Bridge on the north to the Pipeline Bridge on the south. Douglas County Commissioner Jay Weber will lead the groundbreaking portion of the ceremony, assisted by 23 others who helped support the trail. Skip Johnson, of the Complete the Loop Coalition, said the groundbreaking ceremony marks the culmination of hard work and vision that brought the community together. “I’ve been living here for 38 years and I haven’t seen anything that has brought the valley together as dramatically as this trail has,” Johnson said.

10 years ago — 2008

Waterville juniors Elsa Chambers and David Miranda were named junior Girl and Boy of the Year at the Masonic Lodge’s annual Junior Award Ceremonies May 21. Chambers and Miranda were each award a trophy and a $250 scholarship. Ten other juniors were awarded with “outstanding” certificates. They included Sunnie Koontz, Rachel Woolard, Amanda Mosey, Josh Day, Rebecca Brown, Kayla Simmons, Valerie Loebsack, Adilene Capi, Jesus Cuellar and Carlee Biggar. This year’s Teacher of the Year was Damian Smith.

Vietnam veteran Bill Singleton of East Wenatchee spent Memorial Day weekend at Spokane’s Riverfront Park reenacting one of the battles of the Civil War. Singleton has dressed in Civil War period uniform and participated as a soldier in the Confederate or Union Army. He was among nearly 900 men and women from around the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia who came together for the event. Singleton is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 3617 in East Wenatchee.

Competing in the State 2B track meet at Cheney on May 23-24 in the triple jump, Laney Brown of Waterville finished third with a jump of 33 feet, 3-1/2 inches. Brown also finished eighth in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 9-1/2 inches.