Pet of the Week | Rocco is a cuddler

Rocco loves long walks on the beach, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

Rocco is a brown and white 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix.

He doesn’t do well in the shelter and has been with a foster family since January.

Rocco lives with two feline foster siblings and is working on waiting patiently before stretching up to greet people.

He loves people and will try to kiss the face of everyone he meets.

While not sure about toys yet, he does love to wrestle with his human and dog companions, but sometimes needs to be reminded to take breaks so as not to get carried away.

Rocco is house trained and eager to go on all sorts of adventures with his new forever family.

Rocco’s adoption fee is $125.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.