Produce safety workshop in Okanogan County

TONASKET — Registration is now open for Bridging the GAPs (Good Agricultural Practices) produce safety workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. June 20 at Apple Cart Fruit, 896 Highway 7, Tonasket.

The on-farm “walk and talk” workshop is specifically designed for small- and mid-scale growers to learn about food safety practices that are cost effective and scale appropriate. The workshop will also allow regional farmers to talk with Washington State Department of Agriculture produce safety educators and auditors about GAP standards and the FDA Produce Rule, now mandatory under FSMA.

The workshop is free to attend, but registration is required and space is limited.

To register, visit WSDAProduceSafetyWorkshopOkanogan.eventbrite.com.