Still time to register for summer camp

NCW — Registrations are still being accepted for week-long summer camp sessions at Camp Zanika Lache on Lake Wenatchee.

Camps for children entering grades 1-12 will be held from June 21 until Aug. 18.

Each session features a theme and activities include boating, fishing, rafting, kayaking, canoeing, arts and crafts, hiking and more.

Camp Zanika Lache is sponsored by Camp Fire USA North Central Washington Council.

For more information or to register, call 663-1609 or visit zanika.net.