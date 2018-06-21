Summer food service program offered to children

EAST WENATCHEE — Small Miracles, a Wenatchee Valley nonprofit organization, is sponsoring a summer food service program.

Meals are being provided at no cost to children age 18 and younger at various locations in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Rock Island, Cashmere, Malaga and Monitor.

Lunch is served from noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until Aug. 9. There will be no lunch served on Wednesday, July 4.

The following are locations in Douglas County:

East Wenatchee: Lee Elementary School, 1455 N. Baker Ave.; Kenroy Park, between 8th Street N.E. and North James Avenue; Grant Elementary School east lawn, 1430 1st St. S.E.; Clovis Point Intermediate School, 1855 S.E. 4th St.; and Cascade Elementary School, 2330 N. Baker Ave.

Rock Island: Rock Island Community Park, 5 Garden Ave.; and Rock Island School, 5645 Rock Island Road (Wednesdays only for lunch and library).

For more information or for additional locations in Chelan County, call Small Miracles at 888-9495, email smallmiraclesncw@gmail.com or visit smallmiraclesncw.org.