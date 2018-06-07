Visitors asked to comment on Orondo River Park’s future Posted by Communities, Orondo | Comments Off on Visitors asked to comment on Orondo River Park’s future Posted by Empire Press on Jun 7, 2018 in All Content

ORONDO — Overnight camping at Orondo River Park isn’t happening this summer, and visitors are being asked for feedback about that and other changes to the park operation.

The 5-acre park on the Columbia River, about 2.5 miles upriver from Orondo, was built by the Port of Douglas County in 1972 and has been a Chelan County PUD recreation site since 1976. The park — with 13 RV sites, 25 tent sites, picnic shelter and swimming beach — is on both port and PUD property.

The port, which had been operating the park and losing money on it for years, last fall asked the PUD to take over operation and ownership of the facility. PUD commissioners approved an interim operating plan for this year that eliminates overnight camping, but keeps the park, boat launch and restrooms open for day-use.

PUD and port officials are evaluating what the operation will look like moving forward. Visitors are asked to email concerns, questions and comments about the operational changes to OrondoRiverPark_future@chelanpud.org by June 20

— The Wenatchee World