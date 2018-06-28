Waterville blood drivePosted by Empire Press on Jun 28, 2018 in All Content, Letters to the Editor, Voices | Comments Off on Waterville blood drive
A big thank you to all who came out and donated to the Red Cross blood drive on June 21. The units of blood collected could save up to 72 lives. Thank you to the Douglas County Historical Society for sponsoring the drive and displaying the 1919 Red Cross quilt. Thanks also to my loyal volunteers Jana and Sharon and all the businesses that allowed the posters to be displayed. Happy summer.
Peg Schmidt, coordinator
Waterville