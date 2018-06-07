Waterville community hosts 2018 baccalaureate

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

This year the Baccalaureate Service was not held in conjunction with the Senior Scholarship Award Night at the fairgrounds. Waterville pastors and the Waterville Young Life leadership held the 2018 baccalaureate service at the United Lutheran Church on May 22.

Welcoming the graduates, families and friends was Michael Grande of Young Life. The invocation given by Kieth Finkbeiner. The 2108 class motto is “Don’t tell me the sky is the limit, when there are footprints on the moon.” Local musicians the Proclaiming Brass provided music. Hymns were “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” and “How Great Thou Art”. Rev. James Robinson of United Lutheran Church led the litany reading and read the Scriptures Psalm 107:23-31 and Psalm 121.

The message to the graduates was given by Young Life leader Alan Loebsack. The blessing prayer and benediction was given by Rev. Seth Normington of the Waterville Federated Church. The service was followed by a pizza dinner.