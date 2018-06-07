Waterville High School Class of 2018 Posted by Communities, Graduation, News, Schools, Special, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville High School Class of 2018 Posted by Empire Press on Jun 7, 2018 in All Content

Here is the Class of 2018 — graduates of Waterville High School and forever Shockers.

The following snapshots provide a sense of reflection and anticipation for the graduating class.

All photos provided by Waterville High School

Jesus A. Capi

Parents: Jesus and Maria Capi

Career and education plans: I will be attending Wenatchee Valley College this fall for two years and then plan to transfer to Central Washington University to pursue my degree in electrical engineering.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Football, basketball, track and field; B.A.D.D Club, Associated Student Body, Shockers elite weight lifting.

Favorite memory at WHS: Getting fourth at state in weight lifting.

People to thank for support during high school: My parents, my teachers and coach Mires.

Stefani Capi Maldonado

Parents: Mario Capi and Yesenia Maldonado

Career and education plans: I plan on going to Wenatchee Valley College to become a dental assistant through the CWSDA program.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Volleyball, softball, cheer, FFA.

Favorite memory at WHS: My favorite memory from WHS was coming from Orondo and meeting all the kids and becoming friends and making new memories.

People to thank for support during high school: My family.

Kevin Casteel

No profile available.

Laura Castillo

Parents: Rafael and Rosa Castillo

Career and education plans: Not listed

Activities, clubs and athletics: Cheer; Future Farmers of America president, B.A.D.D. Club, DECA, Young Life.

Favorite memory at WHS: Not listed

People to thank for support during high school: My parents and community.

Justine Claire Clements

Parents: Chad and Jacque Clements

Career and education plans: My intended area of study is nursing. I plan to go to Eastern Washington University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in the field of obstetrics/gynecology as a registered nurse.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Basketball, volleyball; Associated Student Body, National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America and class offices.

Favorite memory at WHS: Puking on the bench with my teammates at a regional basketball game.

People to thank for support during high school: I want to thank my family, especially my parents, for their unconditional love and support the past 18 years.

Benjamin Covarrubias

Parents: Luz Elba Covarrubias and Joel Covarrubias

Career and education plans: Go to the University of Washington-Bothell to study computer science.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Track and field, football, baseball; B.A.D.D Club, Knowledge Bowl, National Art Honor Society, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, WE Day, the Order of Arbors and Shrubs, class secretary, A.P Art, music producer.

Favorite memory at WHS: Filming and editing videos for my friends.

People to thank for support during high school: Ben Snyder, Kris Daratha, Bryan Thomsen.

Lexi Deishl

Parents: Miles and Angie Deishl

Career and education plans: I will attend Eastern Washington University and become an orthodontist.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Basketball, track and field; ASB treasurer, Waterville 4H, senior class treasurer, leadership ambassador, Samsung project leader.

Favorite memory at WHS: My favorite memory was basketball senior night. Before we went out for the game and starting lineups our team came together. The underclassmen put in many hours to give each of us a personalized present. When the announcer called my name as one of the 2018 seniors, the crowd was insanely loud.

People to thank for support during high school: Thank you to my parents Miles and Angie Deishl, my Gamommie and Poppy (Lanse and Paulette Whitehall), the rest of my family, the school staff, especially Mr. Finkbeiner and Mr. Smith, teammates, my pole vault family, and the Waterville community.

Kellen Dills

Parent: Melissa Mires

Career and education plans: Welding. Going to Wenatchee Valley College to get certified.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Baseball; bridge building.

Favorite memory at WHS: Getting first in bridge building.

People to thank for support during high school: My mother.

Benjamin Garnica Rangel

Parents: Benjamin and Lilia Garnica

Career and education plans: I plan to go to Wenatchee Valley College and study computer technology.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Basketball; B.A.D.D. Club.

Favorite memory at WHS: Sophomore basketball year, we were almost unbeaten.

People to thank for support during high school: My family, my friends.

Edgar Gonzalez-Loera

Parents: Martin and Rosario Gonzales

Career and education plans: Work and still thinking about the future.

Activities, clubs, and athletics: Billiards, video gaming.

Favorite memory at WHS: Playing pool with Mr. Finkbeiner and the people I had fun with.

People to thank for support during high school: Sonia Martinez, Nim Parcells, Armondo Davila and Jessica Shiflet.

Alyssa Hansen

Parents: Amber and Brandon Zones

Career and education plans: Attend and play softball at Pierce Community College and earn my associate’s.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Cheer, basketball, volleyball, softball; Girl Scouts, National Art Honor Society.

Favorite memory at WHS: Winning prom queen and all of the memories I have made with my teammates through the years.

People to thank for support during high school: My family and friends.

Haley Henson

No profile available.

Devyn Klinginsmith

Parents: Scott and Heather Klinginsmith

Career and education plans: I will be attending Wenatchee Valley College for automotive technology and then hope to be a mechanic.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Football, basketball, baseball; treasurer in Future Farmers of America.

Favorite memory at WHS: Going to districts with my basketball team.

People to thank for support during high school: All my teachers and friends and my parents.

Cole Koenig

Parents: James Koenig and Cindy Simmons

Career and education plans: Work for Dunkin and Bush.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Football, basketball, baseball.

Favorite memory at WHS: Playing basketball every day.

People to thank for support during high school: My parents.

Jesse Lua-Henry

Parents: Candy Jones and Terry Ludeman

Career and education plans: Electrician, automotive, or farming, unsure.

Activities, clubs and athletics: None

Favorite memory at WHS: The day I graduate.

People to thank for support during high school: My grandparents.

Sonia Ivette Martinez

Parents: Rosa Elena Martinez and Eligio Martinez

Career and education plans: I am planning on attending to a culinary arts school in Wenatchee. After a year, my goal is to go to Seattle and get enrolled in a restaurant as a chef to achieve my goal to make a good amount of money to help my family and be economically stable.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Volleyball, soccer; WE Day, Rachel’s Challenge, leadership ambassador.

Favorite memory at WHS: Getting prepared at the beginning of the school year towards graduation.

People to thank for support during high school: Mrs. Hinderer, Mrs. Mires, Mr. Brown, Mr. Smith, Mr. Finkbeiner, Maricela Nimfa Parcells, Tina, Mr. Gray, Mr. Urmanita, Ms. Erni.

Miles R. Mittelstaedt

Parents: Randy and Susan Mittelstaedt

Career and education plans: Study food science, specializing in fermentation science at Washington State University. Once I have completed my education, I plan on opening a brewery.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Football, baseball, basketball; Young Life, Knowledge Bowl, the Order of Arbors and Shrubs, Associated Student Body.

Favorite memory at WHS: Serving as ASB president my senior year.

People to thank for support during high school: Jesus Christ, my parents, Tabatha Mires, Kris Daratha, Kieth Finkbeiner, Cody Brunner.

Kyle Johnathan Morris

Parents: Todd and Ila Brown

Career and education plans: Police officer. Wenatchee Valley College to get my associate’s degree. Then trying to be a police officer, going to the academy when I’m 21 before going to Central Washington University to get my computer sciences degree.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Lego robotics.

Favorite memory at WHS: Fourth grade, first time moving up to Waterville and meeting the senior class.

People to thank for support during high school: All my teachers (Mr. Hinderer, Mr. Finkbeiner, Mr. Daratha, Miss Svetlova, Mr. Brown, Mr. Grey, Mrs. Hinderer, Mr. Brunner), and my supporters (Todd Brown, Ila Brown, Estella Marion).

Johnny Mullen

No profile available.

William Osborne

Parents: Ken and Windy Osborne

Career and education plans: Industrial technology electronics.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Basketball, baseball; Future Farmers of America, Art Honors Society.

Favorite memory at WHS: Baseball districts.

People to thank for support during high school: My family.

Ethan Petersen

Parents: Boyd and Amber Petersen

Career and education plans: Attend Wenatchee Valley College this fall to enter the business transfer program.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Basketball, baseball; Future Farmers of America.

Favorite memory at WHS: District baseball and basketball.

People to thank for support during high school: Family, friends and teachers.

Karsen Shafer

Parents: Katie and Eric Shafer

Career and education plans: Not sure yet.

Activities, clubs and athletics: None

Favorite memory at WHS: The day I graduate.

People to thank for support during high school: My family, close friends and the community of Waterville.

Miguel Silva

No profile available.

Brooke Simmons

Parent: Jason Simmons

Career and education plans: Attending Wenatchee Valley College in the fall of 2018. Undecided education plans, possibly dental hygienist or marine biologist.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Track and field, basketball, volleyball; Young Life, B.A.D.D. Club.

Favorite memory at WHS: My freshman year, sitting in literature class with my friend Ericka and drinking coffee, laughing uncontrollably and listening to music in the back of the room, I’ll never forget that.

People to thank for support during high school: My family, friends and staff members.

Jacob Stibal

Parents: Andy and Stephanie Stibal

Career and education plans: Go to Wenatchee Valley College and get a mechanical engineering tech degree and then go work for the PUD.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Baseball, basketball, football; Future Farmers of America.

Favorite memory at WHS: District baseball.

People to thank for support during high school: Parents, coaches and teachers.

Ericka Thornton

Parents: Eric and Tina Thornton

Career and education plans: Air Force

Activities, clubs and athletics: Future Farmers of America, NCW Gun Club, four-wheeling.

Favorite memory at WHS: Spirit week.

People to thank for support during high school: My parents, teachers and friends.

Taylor Willms

Parents: Sam and Brian Willms

Career and education plans: Law enforcement.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Basketball, track and field; DECA, Young Life.

Favorite memory at WHS: Making it to state in the one- and two-mile as a freshman.

People to thank for support during high school: Mrs. Hinderer, Austin Hinderer, my family.