Waterville Town Council | It’s time to sign up for swim lessons Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Government, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville Town Council | It’s time to sign up for swim lessons Posted by Empire Press on Jun 13, 2018 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Information about the swimming pool, which is to open July 18, was one of the items on the June 4 Waterville Town Council agenda.

Swimming lesson signups are currently being accepted at Waterville Town Hall. This year the sessions will last for one week rather than two. Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson said this change is being tried this year in response to feedback from lifeguards that children lose interest after one week and that there tends to be a high absentee rate.

The lesson sessions will run from July 9-13 and from July 23-27. Classes are designed for children ages 5 and up. The first lesson session is free for children who live in Waterville. There is a $15 fee for children who live out of town.

For more information on pool hours and season pass rates, stop by town hall or call 745-8871.

In other matters, council members learned that on May 24 utility superintendent Marty Ramin applied a fog pesticide to kill mosquitoes within the town. It is not yet clear whether a second application of the pesticide will be necessary.

Preparations are being made for the library to move to its new location at 107 W. Locust St. It is expected that the move will take place from June 14-18 and the library will be closed during this time in order to facilitate the move.

The Douglas County Museum is now open and the new director, Lori Leming, is on the job. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Contact the museum at 745-8435 for more information.

The council voted unanimously to set a public hearing on the 2019-2023 Town of Waterville Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program for 6:30 p.m. June 18. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and to make comments on the proposed plan, which prioritizes road work projects.

Mayor Royal DeVaney allowed time for comments regarding the town’s development of a cryptocurrency mining policy. There is currently a one-year moratorium on new cryptocurrency mining operations within the town. DeVaney said that he had attached some relevant information from the Chelan County PUD in the council packet. He said he had not yet reached the Douglas County PUD to set a time in which a representative could attend a council meeting to share information.

Council member Loyd Smith, who is a council representative to the Planning and Zoning Commission, said that the commission has already discussed a cryptocurrency mining policy and should have a recommendation available to the town within the next three months.

Resident Michael Davies asked if the town has been keeping track of water consumption for the school, cemetery and parks so far this season. DeVaney said that it will take a few months to get valid data on water use for these larger entities. The school and cemetery have begun using the town’s new irrigation line. DeVaney said that the town has cut back on its water use every year for the past five years. Town maintenance crews have been instructed to cut back again this year, even if it means some dry patches in the parks.

DeVaney said that a Master Gardener presentation on lawn watering held at Waterville School on May 22 was extremely helpful. He said that he has talked with the presenter about the possibility of returning to the town for a second presentation, which will be somewhat longer and more detailed than the first.

Town hall will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 18.