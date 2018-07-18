A good year for Waterville Days

Children ride their bicycles in the Waterville Days parade. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

Check out more Waterville Days coverage:

Popular spaghetti feed kicks off festivities

Thin Air 5K gains traction on wheat fields and dirt roads

Enthusiasts gather around the classics at car show

Scenes from Waterville Days

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Asked about how this year’s Waterville Days went, Main Street Association Executive Director Lisa Davies

said that people she talked to seemed happy about the turnout and about the activities that were available.

Davies had a favorite, though.

“The biggest thrill for me was the parade,” she said.

It made her happy to see so many children involved this year. This included children who rode on bicycles decorated the night before, with help from members of Girl Scout Troop No. 1326 at the Douglas County Fire District No. 1 spaghetti feed. Other children rode on floats representing numerous local groups, including the Girl Scouts, local 4-H clubs and Waterville Youth Sports.

This year’s parade was organized by Darlene Driver. Vendors were organized by Deena Driver.

The first-time organizers did a really good job with their respective duties, according to Davies.

Overall, Waterville Days benefited from a synergy in the community and a momentum that has been built up over the last few years.

“Everything just kind of blossomed,” Davies said.

Gateway Ministries members volunteered to take charge of the raffle booth all day, which was a big help. The raffle brought in good proceeds which help cover the costs for next year’s Waterville Days. Raffle winners, who were not present to pick up their items on July 7, were notified to pick them up at Umpqua

Bank.

Entertainment for the event included The Rusty Barbed Wire Boys on Friday night during the spaghetti feed; and Hearts of Praise, Waterdog and Jumpers Flats on Saturday.

In addition to the merchants, the antique and classic car show, and entertainment available in the park, the Douglas County Museum was open, the Waterville Library held its grand opening celebration and United Lutheran Church was open for the annual quilt show.

Douglas County Museum Director Lori Leming said that the museum had over 100 people come through to look at the exhibits. This was a significant increase from past years.

Leming felt that communication this year was really good and that’s what made the various aspects of the day so successful. People at each locale, whether businesses, the library, the museum or the quilt show, were letting those who came through know about the other places to visit.

“It was a big information highway. I think it helped everybody out,” Leming said.

The library was open all day, and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its grand opening at noon. Acting Director Barbara Walters, area Manager Malia Tucker, Director of Public Services Angela Morris, North Central Regional Library board member Alec McCay, librarian Amy Larsen, Friends of the Library representative Suzanne Robinson, and Mayor Royal DeVaney were present at the event, along with many local citizens.

DeVaney cut a ribbon in front of the doorway to commemorate the opening.

Those who came through to look at 36 quilts on display at the United Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall voted on their favorites. The winner was a quilt with a black background and brightly colored stars made by Helen Mires. As a prize, Mires received a gift certificate for $20 to Auntie Bling’s Attique.

Barb Richardson, who helped chair the quilt show, said that men and women of all ages came through to view the quilts. She added that many people commented that they didn’t have any particular tie to Waterville, but just came to enjoy the day’s celebration.