Posted on Jul 18, 2018

Alatheia Riding Center to host benefit

EAST WENATCHEE — Alatheia Riding Center will host “Diamonds and Pearls,” its fifth annual Little Black Dress event, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. July 27 at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club in East Wenatchee.

Alatheia Riding Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those with special needs through equine therapy.

The event will include hearty appetizers, no-host bar, DJ music, a raffle and a brief presentation about the work of Alatheia.

Tickets are limited to 100 people and the cost to attend this ladies only event is $75 per person. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

For further information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search for “Alatheia Little Black Dress Event.”