Cooperative weed management meeting to be held July 26

WATERVILLE — The Foster Creek Conservation District (FCCD) is in the process of launching a new program to establish a Cooperative Weed Management Area (CWMA) for Douglas County. There will be an informational kickoff meeting to discuss the program from 2 to 4 p.m. July 26 at the NCW Fair Community Hall.

The goal of this program is to improve invasive weed species management countywide through increased cooperation between landowners and other stakeholders, increased project funding, and enhanced education and outreach efforts. CWMAs are established across the U.S. and can be defined as “partnerships of federal, state, and local government agencies; tribes; individuals; and various interested groups that manage invasive weeds within a defined area,” according to a news release from the FCCD.

CWMAs are non-regulatory entities that work in coordination with existing groups, including the Douglas County Weed Management Task Force.

A defining characteristic of all CWMAs is that participating members commit to cooperatively combat invasive weeds across jurisdictional/landownership boundaries. The improved coordination and cooperation of public and private landowners will benefit weed management efforts in Douglas County.

Several local, state and federal agencies operating in Douglas County have already committed to be a part of the CWMA, and private landowners are encouraged to participate as well.

An initial goal for the CWMA is to establish a countywide weed management plan that will, among other things, establish priority weed species and projects, develop criteria for project prioritization, identify project funding, and develop plans to provide informative, targeted education and outreach materials. This is a great opportunity for private landowners to provide direction in how weeds are controlled throughout the county.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP. For more information or to RSVP, contact Aaron Rosenblum at 888-6376. The district will be able to offer two pesticide credits for participants.

More information is also available at fostercreekcd.org/programs/douglas-county-cooperative-weed-management-area/.