Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

June 22

Orondo, fraud/forgery: a fraudulent charge of $113.61 for DirectTV was made on a debit card. The bank has been contacted.

Bridgeport, prowler: 1800 block of Conklin Street, there was a report of a possible break-in at the location, but the deputy was not able to find evidence that anything had occurred.

June 23

Rock Island, malicious mischief: 900 block of Highway 28, a passenger window of a Toyota pickup truck was broken out with a large rock. The deputy was not able to find evidence of how the incident had happened or who had been responsible.

Orondo, stab/gunshot: at approximately 11 p.m. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Lake Chelan Hospital to investigate a stabbing. The victim, a 20-year-old Orondo man, was being treated for a stab wound to his pelvis. The investigation revealed that at approximately 8 p.m. the victim was at a worker’s cabin in the 10 block of Nollmeyer Road near Orondo. He observed the suspect, Ismael Gonzalez-Diaz, 31, of Orondo, fighting with several other males. When the victim tried to intervene, Gonzalez-Diaz stabbed him in the pelvis, then left the scene. A witness confirmed the victim’s account of the assault. The suspect was located in an orchard about a half-mile from the scene of the attack. The knife used in the attack and a fraudulent Social Security card were found in his vehicle. Gonzalez-Diaz was arrested without incident and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on first-degree assault.

June 25

Bridgeport, property: 2100 block of Tacoma Avenue, a report was made of a lost Mexican passport. The victim did not know exactly when the passport had gone missing.

June 26

Bridgeport, suspicious: 2400 block of Tacoma Avenue, a deputy was called to a residence in which a woman, who appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, was disturbing others. The reporting party asked that the woman be formally prohibited from returning to the residence. The request was completed.

Rock Island, property: Big Bow Lake, the leader of a work crew reported that a Samsonite suitcase full of clothes and personal items had been located. The deputy searched the suitcase and found a name inside. The alleged owner of the suitcase could not be located.

Rock Island, property: Rock Island Road and Highway 28, a bicycle was found hidden behind a rock.

June 27

Bridgeport, malicious mischief: EPIC Headstart, two lower windows of a bus door were broken out. The case is active pending leads.

June 28

Bridgeport, animal problem: 1200 block of Fairview Avenue, a 6-year-old girl entered a yard in which a dog was tied up and she was attacked by the dog. The deputy made contact with the girl and her mother and found that the girl had several wounds on a finger and on both legs. According to the report of the girl’s mother and several witnesses, the girl had been knocked to the ground by the dog and bitten several times. Bridgeport Animal Control had received a previous complaint about the dog attacking a child. The sheriff’s office is working with Bridgeport Animal Control and with the Bridgeport city attorney to determine if the dog should be labeled potentially dangerous.

Withrow, trespass: 600 block of Silico Street, a resident reported that the night before he awoke to find his burn barrel on fire. He could see on video surveillance that two people he could identify were running away from the property. The case has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.