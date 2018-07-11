Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

June 30

Trinidad, vehicle prowl: 2400 block of Basalt Drive, the reporting party said that his white Chevy pickup had been prowled. Some change and a pair of sunglasses were taken. Several other vehicles in the neighborhood were also prowled. Two checks, for a total of $218, were taken from the front seat of one of these vehicles.

Trinidad, vehicle prowl: 100 block of Mansfield Road, a .38-caliber revolver and $300 in cash were taken from a purse left in a vehicle. Also taken were a range finder and a pair of binoculars worth $625. A second vehicle was prowled at the same location, but nothing was missing.

Bridgeport Bar, harass/threat: Highway 173, Milepost 18, a sheriff’s deputy received a report that people working at a fruit stand were being verbally harassed on a regular basis by a man in a white Dodge pickup. The sheriff’s office has not yet located the suspect.

July 1

Orondo, suspicious: Highway 97, there was a report of a man camping on Dovex Fruit Company property and lighting a fire at his camp site. The sheriff’s deputy was able to contact the subject, but did not find signs of a campfire. The subject was asked to leave the property.

Orondo, accident unknown: Pioneer Road and Highway 97, Douglas County Fire District 4 volunteers reported that the driver of a vehicle that had been involved in a non-injury accident appeared to be intoxicated. Timothy Michael Brown, 56, of Waterville, was arrested for DUI and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

July 4

Bridgeport, theft: 900 block of Fairview Avenue, a 20-inch blue and white Ambush BMX bicycle valued at $80 was taken from a front yard. There are no suspects.

Rock Island, burglary: 1400 block of Center Street, the owner of property advised of a burglary at the location. No further information was available.

Waterville, burglary: 100 block of Hummingbird Road, a burglary at the location is under investigation. There is suspect information.

July 5

Rock Island, harass/threat: 300 block of 1st Street S.W., a former employee of a company, who had been terminated, was reported to be harassing another employee through text messages. The victim was advised on how to file an anti-harassment order.