Families gather for Witten-Mittelstaedt reunion
Posted by Empire Press on Jul 4, 2018

Submitted by Marie (Mittelstaedt) Nunn

The Witten-Mittelstaedt family reunion was held in the Historic Douglas Church (St. Paul’s Lutheran Church) on June 3 beginning at 11 a.m.

Over 50 family members observed this event with Ted Mittelstaedt of Maple Valley as the emcee. Carol (Witten) Poirier opened the morning gathering with prayer followed by songs with Tom Petersen and Ken Willms.

Louise (Witten) Mayhugh did not attend but was recognized as she will attain the age of 100 on Aug. 1.

Several letters from years past were read by Kathie Morrison, Randy Mittelstaedt, Marie (Mittelstaedt) Nunn and Jon Mittelstaedt. Jon also gave information regarding the Mittelstaedt family tree.

Ted Mittelstaedt from El Reno, Okla., addressed the crowd providing more Mittelstaedt history and was able to enjoy his “out west” cousins.

Two intricate family tree boards were presented by Carol (Mittelstaedt) Miller. Carol hand painted and researched the trees showing every branch with each generation in a different color, making it easy to follow the family growth. One tree was of the John and Rebekah (Viebrock) Witten generation and the other was the Theo and Margaret (Witten) Mittelstaedt children, grandchildren and great- great grandchildren. The tree started with Andrew Mittelstaedt, born on Feb. 4, 1921 and ended with great-great granddaughters Eva Marie and Zola Christine McClure born on Feb. 14 of this year.

Cousins in attendance from out-of-state were Ted Mittelstaedt and son Craig and wife Kim Mittelstaedt of El Reno, Okla.; Kevin and Debbie Anderson of Las Vegas, Nev.; and Arnold and Mina Mittelstaedt of Post Falls, Idaho.

Those attending from Washington state included Dennis and Iris Mittelstaedt of Quincy; Carol and Joe Miller of Okanogan; Marie Nunn and Molly McClure of Vancouver; Kathie and Brent Morrison of Chelan; Tim, Wendy and Scott Witter of Rock Island; Joel and Julie Mittelstaedt of Reardon; Ted Mittelstaedt of Maple Valley; Rachel and Chloe Parsons of Bremerton; Randy, Susan, Miles and Meredith Mittelstaedt of Douglas; Dale and Ingrid Larson and John and Carrie Larson of Hoquiam; Melissa, Brian, Helena, Caroline and Grace Laubach and Clayton Reiner of Lakewood; Bob, Sally and Brett Ludeman of Mukilteo; Joe Ludeman of Waterville; Luke, Stacey and Jack Anderson of Spokane; Clarice Ludeman of East Wenatchee; Sue Stewarts of Yakima; Eva Williams, Jason, Kristen, Sara and Owen Mittelstaedt, Jon, Karen, Kai and Noa Mittelstaedt of East Wenatchee; and Dan and Karen Mittelstaedt, Colleen and Dennis Parks, Andy Parks, Nicole and Arianna of Wenatchee.

Several families stayed at the Historic Waterville Hotel which was a delightful adventure in itself.

Miles Mittelstaedt, a 2018 Waterville High School graduate, passed the traditional offering basket and Mina Mittelstaedt played the doxology on the piano.

A bountiful buffet meal enjoyed by all was followed by visiting, reminiscing, meeting old and new and soon-to-be new family members. Pictures, scrapbooks and picture-taking filled the afternoon. The long established custom of the group posing for a picture on the church steps was not overlooked. The cameras were clicking.

The handshakes, kisses and hugs will linger until the next time we meet.