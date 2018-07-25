Fire burns modular home

The burned remains of a modular home behind Bainbridge Manufacturing the day following the July 17 fire. (Provided photo/Ed Larkin)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

A fire broke out in a double-wide modular home behind Bainbridge Manufacturing in Waterville on July 17 at around 4:30 p.m. Douglas County Fire District No. 1 volunteers arrived shortly after and fought the fire until around 9 p.m.

Chief Dale Jordan said that the building was engulfed in flames by the time the district crew arrived and they immediately worked on making sure that the fire did not spread to the other Bainbridge buildings.

Ed Larkin, vice president and general manager of Bainbridge, said that the cause of the fire was not known.

The company continued to run sprinklers at the fire site the following day to keep embers from reigniting. When the fire was completely extinguished, Larkin said he would then make an inventory of the losses. Until then he knows only that the building was a total loss. The building was mostly used for storage.

Larkin said that a former Bainbridge employee, Josh O’Brien, alerted employees of the fire.

“If it weren’t for Josh it probably would have been a lot worse,” Larkin said.

Larkin was also appreciative of the work of the volunteer firefighters in keeping the blaze from spreading to the shop and other buildings.

“The fire department did a heck of a job keeping it off all the other structures that we have here,” Larkin said.

Jordan said that about 15 crew members were involved in extinguishing the fire.