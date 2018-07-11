Free technology available for local nonprofits Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Free technology available for local nonprofits Posted by Empire Press on Jul 11, 2018 in All Content

NCW — Microsoft TechSpark is partnering with the Community Foundation of NCW to provide technology to nonprofit organizations for free, helping them secure data, improve efficiency and more.

Organizations should take the Technology Needs Assessment at wwrld.us/techneeds by July 20. Afterward, each organization will receive recommendations and a coupon code for the free products. Logic 20/20 will hold training sessions on the technology.

The regional initiative is being headed by TechSpark manager Lisa Karstetter and Logic 20/20’s Amanda Lundy. For more information, email Karstetter at likarste@microsoft.com or Lundy at AmandaL@logic2020.com.

— From The Wenatchee World