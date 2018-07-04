Genealogy group to meet July 9 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Genealogy group to meet July 9 Posted by Empire Press on Jul 4, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society will hold its next monthly meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. July 9 at the Douglas County PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.

Anne Livingston will present the program “DNA Essentials,” discussing aspects of working with autosomal DNA.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 782-4046.

For additional information about the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society and its collections, call 888-6246 or visit wags-web.org.