Get to know your candidates on July 10
Posted by Empire Press on Jul 4, 2018

WENATCHEE — Douglas and Chelan County Republican parties are hosting an event for local voters to get to know the candidates.

A Hands Across the River Barbecue will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. July 10 at Rocky Reach Dam, 6151 Highway 97A.

This family-friendly event will feature Republican and nonpartisan candidates representing a variety of congressional, legislative, county and judicial races.

There is no cost to attend but registration is required. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to sit on. Games and other fun activities will be available for the kids.

For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com and search for “Douglas-Chelan Hands Across the River.”