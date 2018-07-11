Jumpers Flats perform in Centennial Park on July 13 Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities, Waterville | Comments Off on Jumpers Flats perform in Centennial Park on July 13 Posted by Empire Press on Jul 11, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Waterville’s own Jumpers Flats will perform for the Wenatchee Downtown Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. July 13 in Centennial Park. The park is located at 130 S. Wenatchee Ave.

The event is free and includes concessions, prizes, giveaways and activities for kids.

For more information, visit the Wenatchee Summer Concert Series Facebook page.