Karrie O’Neill to perform at Pybus

WENATCHEE — Karrie O’Neill will perform at the next Friday Night Music event from 7 to 9 p.m. July 27 at Pybus Market.

O’Neill is based out of Spokane and is turning heads with her deep soulful lyrics, catchy rhythmic sounds and unique style.

She has released two albums, Timekeepers Dream in 2010 and Unrequited Love in 2016.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.