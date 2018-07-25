Lodge awards scholarships Posted by Communities, News, Schools, Waterville | Comments Off on Lodge awards scholarships Posted by Empire Press on Jul 25, 2018 in All Content

WATERVILLE — Badger Mountain Lodge No. 57 F & AM in Waterville recently awarded $24,000 in scholarships to students at Waterville, Mansfield and Eastmont high schools and to college students for the 2018-19 school year.

Scholarships of $2,000 each were awarded to Caitlyn Aune, Teagan Aune, Kelsey Browning, Alex Capi, Justine Clements, Lexi Deishl, Makenna Donaldson, Zachary Hammond, Haley Henson, Miles Mittelstaedt, Jacob Stibal and Riley Wisdom.

Since the establishment of the scholarship in 1992, scholarships have been granted to Waterville and Mansfield students totaling $531,000. In the beginning, annual scholarships were $1,000. In 2012, the annual scholarships were increased to $2,000 per student.

The George Wilcox Memorial Scholarship is Badger Mountain Lodge’s largest ongoing activity. Scholarships are awarded to students or graduates of Waterville and Mansfield High Schools, or sons/daughters of members of Badger Mountain Lodge No. 57, for continuing their higher education at a university, college or trade school.