Museum offers geology tour

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will sponsor a Lake Wenatchee Geology Tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 14.

This tour will examine everything from the local bedrock to the fluvial (stream) processes at work on the Icicle and Wenatchee rivers, to the glacial features from both the Icicle Creek and Lake Wenatchee Glaciers. It will provide an opportunity to view the Leavenworth fault, identify glacial moraines, discuss how streams change with time and examine 90 million old igneous rocks and even older metamorphic rocks.

The cost is $45, and $40 for museum members.

For more information or to reserve a space, call the museum at 888-6240 or visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.