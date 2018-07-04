Our College Students Posted by News, Schools | Comments Off on Our College Students Posted by Empire Press on Jul 4, 2018 in All Content

News of college students from the Empire Press coverage area

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE — The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during the school’s commencement ceremony May 13. These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.

East Wenatchee: Sara Ramshaw

Waterville: Hanna Clements

Oregon Institute of Technology

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — Colin Hedges of East Wenatchee received a bachelor’s degree in renewable energy engineering at the Oregon Institute of Technology Portland-Metro Campus during commencement exercises on June 17.

University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.

East Wenatchee: Kyle Hoffman, Miranda Kent, Tessica Fox

Waterville: Nolan Ruud

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Brandy Brown of East Wenatchee has been named to the Dean’s List. To qualify, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Washington State University

PULLMAN — The following students were named to the President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who stand above the rest with excellent academic performance. To be eligible, undergraduate students must be enrolled in a minimum of nine graded hours in a single term at WSU and earn a grade-point average of 3.75 or earn a 3.50 cumulative GPA based on 15 hours of graded work.

Brewster: Lizet Cruz, Gerardo Pio

Bridgeport: Ana Trejo, Martin Trejo

East Wenatchee: Rylee Porterfield, Kendall Alderson, Austin Barger, Madison Broers, Yulissa Castillo-Garcia, Adele Doneen, Guy Hahn, Esmeralda Llamas Ramirez, Bailee Loewen, Emily Millard, Brianda Perez, Katherine Repp, Kyle Rich, Jessie Schweitzer, Georgia Stephens, Lucy Wavra, Megan Wick, Nolan Wirth

Orondo: Robert Goyt

Rock Island: Cecilia Iracely, Diaz Alonzo

Wenatchee Valley College

WENATCHEE — The following students were named to Wenatchee Valley College’s winter quarter 2018 Dean’s List for earning a grade-point averages between 3.5 and 3.99 in 12 or more college-level graded credits.

East Wenatchee: Vasty Alpire, Antonio Alvarez, Susan Arreola-Chavez, Samantha Austin, Matthew Bade, Andrew Ball, Lizeth Banuelos, Christina Barnes, Juan Barragan, Everton Bedward, Maya Bendtsen, Adam Benson, Emily Black, Kalea Bokma, Tanner Brender, Brayden Brown, Bronwyn Brown, Chad Casey, Kimberly Clark, Jacob Cleveland, Davis Collie, Cassidy Cunningham, Robert Dahlquist, Levi Davis, Grace Day, Ofelia Delossantos, Daniel Dobbins, Shelby Donohue, Courtney Durham, Liberty Embrey, Gabriel Espinoza-Tovar, Blanca Esquivel, Christy Farrington, Maggie Fennell, Tyler Ferari-Zimmerman, Jacob Freeze, Jose Gladin, Albert Gonzalez, Citlali Gonzalez, Gerardo Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez, Sheyla Gonzalez, Holly Griffin, Yvette Gutierrez, Dalton Harper, Adamari Hernandez, Jennifer Hernandez, Brandon Hibbard, Maria Jacobus, Haya Khateeb, Acadia Knepper, Breann Kniffen, Chloe Krawczyk, Camree Kunze, Whitney Lane, Karmen Lange, Elida Madera-Cruz, Karina Mendez, Vanessa Mendez, Adrian Mendoza, Robert Mier, Audrey Moore, Yasmin Morales, Tori Morgan, Rebekah Morris, Jaime Naranjo, Julianna Narduzzi, Michael Nees, David Olmos-Gonzalez, Amanda Phillips, Annabelle Pulido, Spencer Radke, Michelle Rae, Dalen Robins, Morgan Rosentrater, Cameron Roy, Leonardo Sarmiento, Chelsey Sirek, Shayn Stanaway, Paige Thorp, Kyle Toften, Oscar Tovar, Elizabeth Valdes, Luis Vazquez-Silva, Brittany Waulters, Hunter West, Chandler White, Kinley Wurl

Brewster: Andrea Baird, Judith Carrillo, Daniel Lopez, Margarita Perez-Osorio, Jeff Sonneman, Allison Stam

Bridgeport: Olivia Amado, Carina Hernandez-Cruz, Almairis Huerta, Tessa Orozco, Lizeth Perez-Bucio

Orondo: Jessica Lara

Rock Island: Darick Bush, Alejandra Morfin, Cambria Schenck, Yesenia Solano, Julio Tapia, Dominique Villela

Waterville: Alicia Amarok, Cithlali Chavez, Haley Henson, Bailee McLeod, Benjamin Snyder

Whitworth University

SPOKANE — The following students were named to the Provost’s Honor Roll for the spring semester. The students qualified for the academic honor society by maintaining a grade-point average of at least 3.75 during the semester.

East Wenatchee: Taylor Boettcher, Parker Hall