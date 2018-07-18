Popular spaghetti feed kicks off Waterville Days

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Days for 2018 started out on July 6 with the annual spaghetti feed in Pioneer Park, sponsored by the Douglas County Fire District No. 1 volunteer firefighters.

Proceeds from the popular feed go to the firefighters’ association to help fund ongoing training, new flags, and numerous other needs for firefighters.

Jeff Rock, who was in charge of the event this year, said that a couple of years ago the proceeds from the feed went to a firefighter and his family in Pateros who lost their home and belongings to the wildfires in their area.

Training funds also benefit many Waterville students who have gone through the sessions with the firefighters. There are currently eight junior and senior high students in the program, according to Rock.

Gary Mullendore was the head cook with many hands helping. The Douglas County fire chief is Dale Jordan.

Musical entertainment for the evening was provided by the Rusty Barbed Wire Boys, a country/gospel group from Wenatchee. The group plays at retirement homes in Wenatchee and Cashmere, for churches, and for other festivals and events.

Nevaeh Wright, 7, of Union Gap, said she loved the music and her favorite food is spaghetti. Many others traveled from around the state and beyond to enjoy the festivities during Waterville Days and especially the spaghetti feed. Some of them grew up in Waterville and come back every year for this event.

Members of Girl Scout Troop No. 1326 were also in the park on Friday with materials for children to use to decorate their bicycles for the parade on Saturday. Several children showed up and had a great time. Murphy Draper, 3, was proud to show off her finished bicycle and was excited about the next day’s parade. Amy Suppes and her brother Seth were also there to get their bicycles ready and said they were excited about the parade and catching the candy.