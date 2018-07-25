Rain Forest VBS starts July 30Posted by Empire Press on Jul 25, 2018 in All Content, Communities, East Wenatchee, Food & Religion, News | Comments Off on Rain Forest VBS starts July 30
EAST WENATCHEE — A rain forest-themed week of Vacation Bible School will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church July 30 through Aug. 3. The programming, for ages 5 to 12, will include games, songs, skits and crafts.
A family program will be held Aug. 5 at 11 a.m.
The church is at 690 N. Baker Ave., next to Sportsman’s Warehouse.
Call or text program director Windy Farley at 421-1223 for more information.
— From The Wenatchee World