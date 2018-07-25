Rain Forest VBS starts July 30

EAST WENATCHEE — A rain forest-themed week of Vacation Bible School will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church July 30 through Aug. 3. The programming, for ages 5 to 12, will include games, songs, skits and crafts.

A family program will be held Aug. 5 at 11 a.m.

The church is at 690 N. Baker Ave., next to Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Call or text program director Windy Farley at 421-1223 for more information.

